Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,554 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.67% of IPG Photonics worth $188,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $207.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $9,817,909. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

