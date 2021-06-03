Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,418. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

