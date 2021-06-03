Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 113.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.