ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,647 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ASML were worth $267,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $86,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

ASML opened at $674.09 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $332.80 and a twelve month high of $688.09. The company has a market capitalization of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

