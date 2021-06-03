Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 16,916 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 175.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after purchasing an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after purchasing an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after purchasing an additional 461,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of ENB opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.