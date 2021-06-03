Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $1,744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waters by 6,317.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Waters by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Waters by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Waters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters stock opened at $317.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.28. Waters Co. has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $326.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.