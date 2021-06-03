Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $120.40 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $120.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.88.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

