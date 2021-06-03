LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $336,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

