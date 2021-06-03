LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

