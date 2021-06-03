Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,017 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $54,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corteva by 803.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

