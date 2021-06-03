Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS: MBPFF) is one of 67 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mitchells & Butlers to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitchells & Butlers and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors 796 4307 4889 181 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Mitchells & Butlers’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mitchells & Butlers has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers’ peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers Competitors -2.82% -56.99% -0.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion -$142.90 million -59.63 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors $1.60 billion $85.39 million 1.71

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers peers beat Mitchells & Butlers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.