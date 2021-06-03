MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 155,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Exelon by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 295,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 108,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.