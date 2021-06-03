Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,219 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $50,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Freshpet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,744 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Shares of FRPT opened at $173.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -694.48 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

