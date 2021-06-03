Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $276,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 552,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Eaton by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,126 shares of company stock worth $3,520,706 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of ETN opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

