Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 1,996 Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 236,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,702 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 406.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,126 shares of company stock worth $3,520,706 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

ETN stock opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

