Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 149 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 39,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,536,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

EWY stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $96.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

