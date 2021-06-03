DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.