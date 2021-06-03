Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after buying an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,507,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

