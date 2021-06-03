Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 44.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

