Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $127.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.86 million and the lowest is $124.44 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $519.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.82 million to $524.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $526.35 million, with estimates ranging from $514.84 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,099. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 467,440 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

