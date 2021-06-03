Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 65,339 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the average volume of 3,438 call options.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 405.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPG. Truist raised Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

