The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker updated its FY22 guidance to $8.70-9.10 EPS.

Shares of SJM opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

