Civitas (CIV) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Civitas has a market capitalization of $184,791.24 and $16.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028465 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001540 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002381 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,102,351 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

