ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 26.9% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.09 million and $13,739.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00433697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.44 or 0.00288654 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00157018 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004285 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,213,568 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.