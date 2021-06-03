iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.07. 40,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,846. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.