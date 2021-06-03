Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 6,965 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.97. 1,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,254. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.08 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.61.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

