Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $31.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,339.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,267.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

