Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Gap Up to $130.20

Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.20, but opened at $136.80. Gravity shares last traded at $127.02, with a volume of 123 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $898.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.21.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 36.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Gravity in the first quarter worth $10,996,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the first quarter worth $274,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gravity by 1,202.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gravity in the first quarter worth $262,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

