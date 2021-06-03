NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the April 29th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after buying an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $102.36 and a 1 year high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

