Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.29

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 2672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

