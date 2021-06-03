Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Gap Up to $11.52

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.52, but opened at $14.14. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 722,896 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WKHS shares. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $54,667,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $31,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,132,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

