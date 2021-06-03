Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 1st

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:JTD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 26,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.31.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
