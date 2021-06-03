Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 1st

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JTD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.22. 26,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,558. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

