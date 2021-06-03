Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 521,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,313. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

