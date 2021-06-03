Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NAD stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 521,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,313. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
