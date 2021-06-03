Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:JLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $21.82.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
