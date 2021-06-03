Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE:JLS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.