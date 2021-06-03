BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 2,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.17.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
