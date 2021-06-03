BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HYT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.12. 2,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.17.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

