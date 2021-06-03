Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.