Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 12,286 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

