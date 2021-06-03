8,838 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ExlService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $32,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

ExlService stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $103.18.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,545.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,011 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,999. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

