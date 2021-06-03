Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 8,838 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after acquiring an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 535,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,156,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,747,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $102.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup raised their target price on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,011 shares of company stock worth $8,474,999. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

