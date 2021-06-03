Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $821,000 Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 1.37. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

