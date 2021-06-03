Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading Up 24.3% Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $13.25 million and $232,980.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.88 or 0.00287162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.40 or 0.00197868 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.12 or 0.01183898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,548.49 or 0.99836127 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HZNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.