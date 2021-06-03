Jupiter 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.49 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $1.49 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 67.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

