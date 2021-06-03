Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAV. TD Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.27.

Shares of AAV traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,176. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.25. Advantage Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$4.42. The company has a market cap of C$820.17 million and a P/E ratio of -46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

