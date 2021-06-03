Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 5,425 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) received a GBX 5,425 ($70.88) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WIZZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,880 ($63.76) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,676.73 ($61.10).

LON:WIZZ traded down GBX 148 ($1.93) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,725 ($61.73). 186,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,804.08.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

