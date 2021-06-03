Hilton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,920 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,920 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 100,040 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FL traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.51. 2,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.85. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

