Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,643 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Starwood Property Trust worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 146,365 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 67.8% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

