Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $897,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 380.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 959,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 759,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $18,604,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $18,658,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $12,362,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $11,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,719. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

