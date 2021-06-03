Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,732,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 67,273 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC stock opened at $67.30 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857,589 shares of company stock valued at $153,331,073 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.18.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

