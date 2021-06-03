Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931,604 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,530 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.67% of Quanta Services worth $81,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Quanta Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,266,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,753.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,513 shares of company stock worth $4,123,543 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

PWR stock opened at $93.55 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

