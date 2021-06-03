The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post $74.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $54.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year sales of $399.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $402.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $481.80 million, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $490.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,091. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.54.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 10,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

